Crackdown on illegal sugar hoarding launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The district administration has launched crackdown on illegal storage of sugar in the revenue limits of Faisalabad to check its artificial shortage and sale in black.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that sugar was an essential commodity for human consumption, but some elements created its artificial shortage to mint money. Therefore, the district administration had launched a vigorous drive against hoarding of sugar so as to ensure its availability in the market in addition to its sale on government fixed rate.
He said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha conducted surprise raid at a godown near Salooni Jhal and recovered more than 300 bags of sugar. These bags were stored illegal to sell them in the black for profiteering.
The AC sealed premises of the godown while further action against sugar-dealer was under progress, he added.
He further said that district administration on other hand also started negotiation with the management of sugar mills and business community so that this commodity could be sold out to the general public at government-fixed rate.
he first round of the negotiation remained successful and it was hoped that this commodity would be available easily for the people in Faisalabad on its fixed rate very soon, he added.
COMMISSIONER VISITS ALLIED HOSPITAL-II
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Sunday and directed its management to improve the treatment facilities.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that the caretaker government was committed to providing the best treatment facilities to masses and in this connection no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost.
She also visited Police Khidmat Center established in the Emergency Ward in addition to reviewing arrangements for medical emergency, surgical emergency.
She also visited Nursing Counter, Dengue Ward and Isolation Ward and interacted with the patients and their attendants for inquiry about provision of treatment facilities.
The commissioner also checked record of medicines in the hospital and directed for disposal of medical waste in a safe mode.
COMMISSIONER ORDERS IMPLEMENTATION OF ‘CLEAN COTTON PROGRAMME’ IN TOTO
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the agriculture department to ensure implementation of “Clean Cotton Programme” in toto to achieve 100 per cent targets of this program.
Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he directed the agriculture director to send female agri officers in the fields so that they could educate the female workers to pick clean cotton from the plants. She directed to keep field staff activated for guidance and help of cotton growers as next couple of weeks were very important for cotton harvesting. She also directed the scouting teams to ensure pest scouting to save the cotton crop for accomplishing maximum results of “Clean Cotton Program”.
Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhary Abdul Hameed briefed the divisional commissioner and said that cotton crop was cultivated over 121,000 acres of land in Faisalabad and more than 99,000 cotton bales were provided to 19 cotton factories so far.
Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Director Plant Protection Dr Amir Rasool and others were also present in the meeting.