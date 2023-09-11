Crackdown on illegal sugar hoarding launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The district administration has launched crackdown on illegal stor­age of sugar in the revenue limits of Faisalabad to check its artificial shortage and sale in black.

A spokesman for the local admin­istration said here on Sunday that sugar was an essential commod­ity for human consumption, but some elements created its artificial shortage to mint money. Therefore, the district administration had launched a vigorous drive against hoarding of sugar so as to ensure its availability in the market in addition to its sale on government fixed rate.

He said that Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha conducted surprise raid at a godown near Salooni Jhal and recovered more than 300 bags of sugar. These bags were stored il­legal to sell them in the black for profiteering.

The AC sealed premises of the go­down while further action against sugar-dealer was under progress, he added.

He further said that district ad­ministration on other hand also started negotiation with the man­agement of sugar mills and business community so that this commodity could be sold out to the general pub­lic at government-fixed rate.

he first round of the negotiation re­mained successful and it was hoped that this commodity would be avail­able easily for the people in Fais­alabad on its fixed rate very soon, he added.

COMMISSIONER VISITS ALLIED HOSPITAL-II

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Sunday and directed its management to improve the treatment facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the caretaker government was committed to providing the best treatment facilities to masses and in this connection no negligence, lethar­gy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost.

She also visited Police Khidmat Center established in the Emergency Ward in addition to reviewing ar­rangements for medical emergency, surgical emergency.

She also visited Nursing Counter, Dengue Ward and Isolation Ward and interacted with the patients and their attendants for inquiry about provi­sion of treatment facilities.

The commissioner also checked re­cord of medicines in the hospital and directed for disposal of medical waste in a safe mode.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS IMPLEMENTATION OF ‘CLEAN COTTON PROGRAMME’ IN TOTO

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the agricul­ture department to ensure implemen­tation of “Clean Cotton Programme” in toto to achieve 100 per cent targets of this program.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he directed the agriculture director to send female agri officers in the fields so that they could educate the female workers to pick clean cot­ton from the plants. She directed to keep field staff activated for guidance and help of cotton growers as next couple of weeks were very important for cotton harvesting. She also direct­ed the scouting teams to ensure pest scouting to save the cotton crop for accomplishing maximum results of “Clean Cotton Program”.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhary Abdul Ha­meed briefed the divisional commis­sioner and said that cotton crop was cultivated over 121,000 acres of land in Faisalabad and more than 99,000 cotton bales were provided to 19 cot­ton factories so far.

Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, Depu­ty Director Plant Protection Dr Amir Rasool and others were also present in the meeting.