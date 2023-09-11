Deadly attack strikes Khartoum market, leaving dozens dead

KHARTOUM - At least 35 people have been killed after a crowded market in Sudan’s capital was hit with “explosive weapons”, a medical charity said. The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) described it as “carnage”, saying that more than 60 people had also been wounded in the attack. Local volunteers say a military aircraft bombarded the Qouro market in southern Khartoum on Sunday. Rival military factions have been fighting since April. On Sunday, MSF’s emergency coordinator Marie Burton said Khartoum “has been at war for almost six months”. “But still, the volunteers and medical personnel in Bashair hospital are shocked and overwhelmed by the scale of horror that struck the city” on Sunday, she added on X, formerly Twitter. The MSF said “explosive weapons” had hit the market and that air strikes and shelling continued in “another day of unthinkable suffering and loss of life”. “We’re trying to save the lives of people whose body parts have been ripped off by the explosion. It was a carnage,” MSF added. Sudan plunged into a civil war in April after army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo fell out.