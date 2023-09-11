Deadly attack strikes Khartoum market, leaving dozens dead

KHARTOUM - At least 35 people have been killed after a crowded mar­ket in Sudan’s capital was hit with “explosive weapons”, a medical charity said. The Mé­decins Sans Frontières (MSF) described it as “carnage”, say­ing that more than 60 people had also been wounded in the attack. Local volunteers say a military aircraft bombarded the Qouro market in south­ern Khartoum on Sunday. Rival military factions have been fighting since April. On Sunday, MSF’s emergen­cy coordinator Marie Burton said Khartoum “has been at war for almost six months”. “But still, the volunteers and medical personnel in Bashair hospital are shocked and overwhelmed by the scale of horror that struck the city” on Sunday, she added on X, formerly Twitter. The MSF said “explosive weapons” had hit the market and that air strikes and shelling con­tinued in “another day of un­thinkable suffering and loss of life”. “We’re trying to save the lives of people whose body parts have been ripped off by the explosion. It was a carnage,” MSF added. Su­dan plunged into a civil war in April after army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the para­military Rapid Support Forc­es (RSF) Gen Mohamed Ham­dan Dagalo fell out.