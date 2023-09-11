 DGTO suspends elections of all chambers, business organisations for second time

SIALKOT - Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) has suspended the elections of all chambers and business organisations for the second time, following which the Lahore Chamber has also withdrawn the election schedule. Chairman Democratic Group Sialkot Chamber Sohail Khawar Mir has added that Sialkot Chamber also has to obey the orders of Director General Trade Organisation and suspend the election of Sialkot Chamber on September 19. In this regard, he has also informed the Chairman of the Chamber Election Committee Sheikh Naveed in writing. “If DGTO issues orders, we will fully participate in the election for which we have already submitted nomination papers in corporate and associate class,” he maintained.