Monday, September 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 DGTO suspends elections of all chambers, business organisations for second time

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 11, 2023
Business

SIALKOT - Director Gen­eral Trade Organisation (DGTO) has suspended the elections of all cham­bers and business organ­isations for the second time, following which the Lahore Chamber has also withdrawn the elec­tion schedule. Chairman Democratic Group Sialkot Chamber Sohail Khawar Mir has added that Si­alkot Chamber also has to obey the orders of Direc­tor General Trade Organ­isation and suspend the election of Sialkot Cham­ber on September 19. In this regard, he has also informed the Chairman of the Chamber Election Committee Sheikh Naveed in writing. “If DGTO is­sues orders, we will fully participate in the election for which we have already submitted nomination pa­pers in corporate and asso­ciate class,” he maintained.

OUR STAFF REPORT

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1694293080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023