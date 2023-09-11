 DGTO suspends elections of all chambers, business organisations for second time

SIALKOT - Director Gen­eral Trade Organisation (DGTO) has suspended the elections of all cham­bers and business organ­isations for the second time, following which the Lahore Chamber has also withdrawn the elec­tion schedule. Chairman Democratic Group Sialkot Chamber Sohail Khawar Mir has added that Si­alkot Chamber also has to obey the orders of Direc­tor General Trade Organ­isation and suspend the election of Sialkot Cham­ber on September 19. In this regard, he has also informed the Chairman of the Chamber Election Committee Sheikh Naveed in writing. “If DGTO is­sues orders, we will fully participate in the election for which we have already submitted nomination pa­pers in corporate and asso­ciate class,” he maintained.