Monday, September 11, 2023
Drive to curb drug cultivation, Iranian oil, currency smuggling underway: Achakzai

September 11, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker In­formation Minister Jan Achakzai has said that driv­er to curb drug cultivation, smuggling of Iranian oil and currency was underway. He said, 60 Afghan nationals have been arrest to control drug cultivation.

Addressing a press con­ference in Quetta on Sun­day, he said that to promote healthy activities, steps will be taken to promote sports in the province.

Jan Achakzai said, “Balo­chistan government is taking steps to eliminate currency smuggling. Money earned through smuggling is used for terrorism.”

“We have seized nearly 117 illegal currency businesses and more than 500 stations selling Iranian petrol. During the anti-currency smuggling drive, over $10 million was recovered in Quetta. We are also taking steps to secure the supply line of Sindh and Balochistan borders.”

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

“60 Afghan citizens have been arrested to stop drug cultivation. We want to make Balochistan an international investment hub. We are also addressing the complaints regarding the law and order.”

Jan Achakzai demanded the Afghanistan government to take action against the ter­rorist bases. “Those Afghans who are cleared by our sys­tem would be allowed to re­side in Pakistan.”

