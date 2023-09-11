 Driving Hazards 

The recent tragic incident in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, where a bus accident claimed the lives of six individuals and left more than 30 injured, serves as a grim reminder of the pressing issue of road safety in the country. According to the district administration, the acci­dent was caused by reckless driving, high speed, overloading, and grave negligence. Unfortunately, such incidents have become increasingly fre­quent in recent years, highlighting our collective failure to effectively address this issue and treat it with the urgency it deserves.

One of the prevailing reasons behind the rising number of road ac­cidents in Pakistan is the inadequate verification of driver credentials and skills. The shocking statistics from the Lahore traffic police report that in 2022, 96,871 people were injured in 92,784 road accidents re­ported on city roads. Addressing this issue requires a restructuring of the recruitment processes for public transport agencies, including com­prehensive testing, thorough background checks, and document veri­fication, to ensure that only qualified and responsible individuals are granted the enormous responsibility of transporting passengers.

Another significant contributing factor to the escalating road acci­dents in Pakistan is the failure to enforce traffic rules consistently. Such is the case in areas like Kalar Kahar, where buses require police escorts to ensure compliance with traffic regulations, which clearly displays that local drivers are unwilling or unable to adhere to road safety standards on their own. It is a glaring indictment of our collec­tive failure to create a culture of responsible driving and reinforce the importance of abiding by traffic rules.

The recent Sheikhupura incident, wherein the driver responsible fled the scene, brings to light another distressing aspect of this issue. This escapism highlights a flagrant disregard for the consequences of one’s actions and further underscores the need for immediate ac­tion. Instances like these demand a stronger commitment from law enforcement agencies to apprehend and hold accountable the drivers who irresponsibly abandon the scene of accidents.

The loss of innocent lives due to preventable accidents cannot be tol­erated any longer. The implementation of stringent driver verification processes and comprehensive driver training, along with the consistent enforcement of traffic rules, are crucial steps towards curbing this is­sue. It is high time that the relevant authorities, public transport agen­cies, and the society as a whole prioritize road safety and take neces­sary measures to prevent further loss of lives on the roads of Pakistan.