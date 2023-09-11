Economic meeting

Due to the extraordinary economic challenges faced by the country, Army Chief General Asim Munir is also playing a positive role in the recovery of the economy in addition to his official duties.
In order to restore the confidence of the business class in the economic future of the country, the Army Chief, in a meeting held at the Lahore Corps Headquarters yesterday, talked to the business community about promoting transparency in the exchange of dollars and interbank rates and taxing money exchange. He assured me he would bring about these changes.
Highlighting the importance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, he stressed its ability to attract investments of up to 100 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and other countries and to strengthen economic decision-making. He also revealed the formation of task forces focusing on economic issues and various sectors.
In this meeting of prominent businessmen and the Army Chief under the chairmanship of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar, Kashif Anwar recommended the active involvement of all chambers to include the perspective of the business community in the agenda of the task force.
To reduce the burden of bills on consumers, the business community made a reasonable proposal to levy fuel adjustment charges in the winter, as electricity consumption is lower during these days. Kashif Anwar called for a tax-exempt economy, which is almost three times the size of the formal economy, as a practical solution to the economic crisis. He emphasised the necessary steps in this regard and a national consensus on the chartered economy before the upcoming elections. The Army Chief assured progress on these proposals.
God willing, this important meeting will yield useful practical results and pave the way to getting rid of the economic crisis.
AMIN BALOCH,
Tunk.