 Economy of Pakistan

I write to express my deep con­cern regarding the current state of Pakistan’s economy, which has left many of its citizens facing se­vere hardships. The issue at hand, high inflation, has not only driven up the cost of living but has also prompted a significant number of Pakistanis to seek better oppor­tunities abroad, reflecting a dis­tressing state of affairs for the government.

According to recent reports, Pakistan’s inflation rate has aver­aged 8.26 percent from 1957 un­til 2023, with an alarming peak of 37.97 percent in May 2023. This dramatic increase in the cost of essential goods and services has made it incredibly difficult for the average citizen to make ends meet. The decline in the value of the Pakistani currency has further exacerbated the problem, contrib­uting to the financial strain faced by the population.

If this situation persists, there is a genuine risk of Pakistan facing economic turmoil and potentially even bankruptcy. It is incumbent upon the government to take im­mediate and effective measures to address this crisis. First and fore­most, efforts to stabilise inflation and restore the value of the cur­rency must be a top priority. The government should explore com­prehensive economic policies that encourage investment, job cre­ation, and economic growth.

Additionally, the responsible management of loans is crucial. Pakistan must work diligently to honour its financial commitments and explore avenues for sustain­able economic development that do not rely heavily on external borrowing.

In conclusion, it is high time for the government to acknowledge the gravity of the economic chal­lenges facing Pakistan and take de­cisive action to alleviate the suf­fering of its citizens. It is the duty of our leaders to ensure that Paki­stan’s future remains prosperous and secure, and this can only be achieved through prudent econom­ic management and a commitment to the well-being of the people.

RAHIM DAD,

Turbat.