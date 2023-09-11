 Economy of Pakistan

I write to express my deep concern regarding the current state of Pakistan’s economy, which has left many of its citizens facing severe hardships. The issue at hand, high inflation, has not only driven up the cost of living but has also prompted a significant number of Pakistanis to seek better opportunities abroad, reflecting a distressing state of affairs for the government.
According to recent reports, Pakistan’s inflation rate has averaged 8.26 percent from 1957 until 2023, with an alarming peak of 37.97 percent in May 2023. This dramatic increase in the cost of essential goods and services has made it incredibly difficult for the average citizen to make ends meet. The decline in the value of the Pakistani currency has further exacerbated the problem, contributing to the financial strain faced by the population.
If this situation persists, there is a genuine risk of Pakistan facing economic turmoil and potentially even bankruptcy. It is incumbent upon the government to take immediate and effective measures to address this crisis. First and foremost, efforts to stabilise inflation and restore the value of the currency must be a top priority. The government should explore comprehensive economic policies that encourage investment, job creation, and economic growth.
Additionally, the responsible management of loans is crucial. Pakistan must work diligently to honour its financial commitments and explore avenues for sustainable economic development that do not rely heavily on external borrowing.
In conclusion, it is high time for the government to acknowledge the gravity of the economic challenges facing Pakistan and take decisive action to alleviate the suffering of its citizens. It is the duty of our leaders to ensure that Pakistan’s future remains prosperous and secure, and this can only be achieved through prudent economic management and a commitment to the well-being of the people.
RAHIM DAD,
Turbat.