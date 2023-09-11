Eight Lesco officers face departmental action for collaborating in power theft

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against eight officers - five Executive Engi­neers (XENs), two Sub-Divisional Offi­cers (SDOs) and a Line Superintendent (LS) - for conniving in electricity theft and giving new power connection to a dead defaulter, the LESCO spokesman disclosed this to media here Sunday.

He added that LESCO Director (Cus­tomer Services) Rai Mohammad As­ghar took action against those officers after they were proved guilty in their respective departmental inquiries. Sharing the details, the spokesman said that Mehmood Alam Qureshi, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Qila Sattar Shah area has been removed from service for conniving in the elec­tricity theft, and on the similar charg­es, an Executive Engineer (XEN) of Sheikhupura Rashid Soomro will not be considered for promotion in the next grade for two years and he will stick in Grade-18 during this period. Director (Customer Services) Rai Mu­hammad Asghar also issued orders for stopping annual increment of XEN (Manawala area) Muhammad Rizwan for one year, as he was found involved in facilitating the electricity thieves.

After conducting a detailed inquiry, the company also took departmental ac­tion against the following officers on the charge of giving new electricity connec­tion to a dead defaulter, who owed more than Rs 30 million dues to LESCO, in the area of Kot Abdul Maalik: Mohsin Ali of Gulshan Ravi (DDT Northern Circle) has been demoted from Executive Engineer (Grade-18) to an SDO (Grade-17); Mu­zamil Hussain, X-En of Kot Abdul Maa­lik area, will not be promoted for two years and he has been made permanent at Grade-18 for one year; annual incre­ment of XEN (M&T) Najamul Hasan has been stopped for one year; promotion of Ali Abbas, SDO Kot Abdul Maalik, has been stopped for two years and he has been made permanent at Grade-17 for one year; and Line Superintendent-1 (LS-1) Mirza Aqeel Baig, who was serv­ing as Head Draftsman in Northern Cir­cle, has been demoted to Line Superin­tendent-2 (LS-2) and made permanent as Line Superintendent for one year, the spokesman said.