Eliminate mafias in Karachi, JI demands caretaker govt

Calls for revoking KE’s licence instead of supporting white collar criminals.

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded the care­taker government to eliminate electricity hook, water tanker and other mafias in the mega city and arrest the killers of Muham­mad Habib -- the JI councillor from Surjani Town area.

The JI leader made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that electricity hook mafia can’t operate in the city without the support and patronage by the K-Electric. He added that Muham­mad Habib was killed by the elec­tricity hook mafia for his struggle against them as the area residents wanted to bring the hook system to an end. Engr Naeemur Rehman demanded the government to re­voke the KE’s license instead of supporting the white collar crim­inals. He said that a fake hearing has been called to be held by the National Electric Power Regula­tory Authority (NEPRA) in order to allow the KE to collect an addi­tional Rs10 per unit. It would be a crime against Karachiites, he said and warned the regulatory au­thority against any further hike in the power tariff.

On the occasion, he also high­lighted the issues pertaining to the transportation sector, the law and order situation and other is­sues in the mega city. He said that according to a report by the World Bank, a city like Karachi needs some 15000 busses, whereas only 1026 busses are plying in the city. He further said that street crimi­nals have been roaming freely on the streets of Karachi.

He demanded of the authorities to ensure the writ of the govern­ment and eliminate the skyrocket­ing street crimes in the mega city. The JI leader said that several inno­cent children have lost their lives in open gutters across the mega city. He lambasted the installed mayor over his worst performance and lip services. He also raised the issue of the census and reiterated his de­mand to rectify the results.