Elon Musk, Grimes secretly welcome third child named Techno Mechanicus

NEW YORK-The tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes secretly welcomed their third child, according to a review of Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography of Elon Musk in The New York Times. The 52-year-old owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, and 35-year-old musician, Grimes whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed their third child, a son they have named Techno Mechanicus, also known as “Tau.” However, it is still unknown whether the child’s birthplace or date of birth is mentioned in the SpaceX founder’s biography planned for a release on September 12. The name of Musk and Grimes’ first child, a son whom they welcomed on May 4, 2020, was X Æ A-12, before it was changed to X Æ A-Xii and later nicknamed “X.” The birth of the former couple’s son was followed by the birth of their daughter Exa Dark Siderael, also known as “Y,” via surrogacy in December 2021, three months after they announced their separation from one another in the media after three years of dating. According to an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2022, Grimes shared that she and her former partner wanted to have more children. The interview announced the birth of their child, Exa Dark, and Grimes mentioned that they had hoped to have “three or four” children. However, on the same day the interview was published, the singer of “Genesis” tweeted that the couple had broken up again.

Musk is a father to the six children he has with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in addition to the three children he has with Grimes.

Musk’s first child with Wilson, son Nevada Alexander, whom the couple welcomed in 2002, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The former couple then welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson. One of Musk’s twins, who is now 18 years old, submitted paperwork to officially change her name and gender. She also expressed that she no longer wants to be related to her father, People reported. After having twins in 2005, Wilson gave birth to triplets in 2006: Kai, Saxon, and Damian. According to court records obtained and published by Insider on July 6, Musk later secretly welcomed another set of twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Just a few weeks before he and Grimes had their daughter together, the twins were born in Austin, Texas. In an interview with Wired last month, Grimes discussed co-parenting with Musk and revealed that they are currently deciding how their children’s educational paths will take shape.