Germany beat Serbia to win Basketball World Cup for first time 

MANILA - Germa­ny won their first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup title by beating undermanned Serbia 83-77 in a slugfest of the two European power­houses on Sunday in Manila. Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter, or­chestrated by brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, to build a cushion and win the World Cup’s first all-European final since 2006. The tournament most valuable player Dennis Schroder carried Germany with a game-high 28 points, way above his average of 17.9 points per game, and added two rebounds and two assists. Germany, who won all eight tournament games, became the first team since 2006 to win a FIBA World Cup crown while debuting in the final. Serbia absorbed another heartbreak after losing to the United States 129-92 in the 2014 final, but finished better than their quarter-final exit in 2019. Earlier, Canada bagged their first World Cup podium fin­ish at the expense of short-handed United States 127- 118 in overtime in a riveting, record-setting bronze-medal game. Qatar will host the 2027 World Cup.