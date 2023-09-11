Governor, caretaker ministers visit ‘Bell of Hope’

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Interim Sindh Min­isters visited the site of ‘Bell of Hope’ located in the Sindh Governor House here on Sunday. Caretaker Sindh Home and Prisons Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz and Caretaker Culture and Sports Min­ister Dr Junaid Ali Shah termed Bell of Hope as a unique step. The caretak­er provincial ministers along with Sindh Gov­ernor also reviewed the process of registration and distribution of ration bags. Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz and Dr. Ju­naid Ali Shah termed all the public welfare initia­tives of Governor Sindh as exemplary.