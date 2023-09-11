Governor, caretaker ministers visit ‘Bell of Hope’

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Interim Sindh Ministers visited the site of ‘Bell of Hope’ located in the Sindh Governor House here on Sunday. Caretaker Sindh Home and Prisons Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz and Caretaker Culture and Sports Minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah termed Bell of Hope as a unique step. The caretaker provincial ministers along with Sindh Governor also reviewed the process of registration and distribution of ration bags. Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah termed all the public welfare initiatives of Governor Sindh as exemplary.