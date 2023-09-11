Govt to encourage NGOs to bring improvement in education sector: Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday assured that the Punjab government would encourage private organisations to bring improvements in the education and health sectors.

The Chief Minister was talking to a six-member delegation of Muslim Hands Pakistan that called on him at CM Office.

Chairman Muslim Hands Syed Lakhte Husnain, while giving a briefing about welfare activities of the organisation, apprised that the Muslim Hands Pakistan was running 117 schools in Punjab while health and welfare projects of education were being run in different districts of south Punjab.

Similarly, market-based IT skills have been arranged to drive the youth towards self-reliance. Around 18 schools of excellence and 35 model schools are being run in Punjab. A principal decision was made during the meeting to hand over the arrangements of 1,000 schools to the Muslim Hands Pakistan.

The CM directed Secretary Schools Education to settle rules and regulations with the Muslim Hands Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to give a final shape to the matters regarding signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Punjab government and Muslim Hands Pakistan within one week. The proposal to hand over the arrangements of orphanages and Dar-ul-Amaan to the Muslim Hands Pakistan was reviewed during the meeting.

CM Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the quality of education of government schools would be elevated with the cooperation of private sectors and welfare organisations. To upgrade emergencies of big hospitals with the cooperation of Muslim Hands Pakistan would also be reviewed. The CM assured that the Punjab government would encourage private organisations to bring improvements in the education and health sectors. Chairman Muslim Hands Pakistan Lakhte Husnain said: “We are ready to serve people in collaboration with the Punjab government.”

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Director Programme Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Javed Gilani, Mian Omer Farooq, Rana Omer and Raja Arsalan Nusrat were present.

CM summons Punjab cabinet meeting today

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has summoned the 25th meeting of the Punjab cabinet on Monday, Sept 11 at Multan.

The cabinet meeting will be held at South Punjab Secretariat. Important matters relating to the province and agenda items of different departments will be reviewed in the meeting.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, inspector general of police and officials concerned will participate in the meeting.

For the first time, the Punjab cabinet meeting will be held in the city on Monday, with a primary focus on reviewing various projects, particularly those originating from South Punjab.

Official sources have indicated that Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will preside over this significant meeting. Additionally, it has been reported that the CM Punjab will personally inspect various construction sites during his visit.

CM grieved at loss of lives in road mishap

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran Interchange.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of deceased persons.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident as well.