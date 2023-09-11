Hesco launches major crackdown against electricity thieves, 4,690 illegal connections unearthed

KARACHI-The Caretaker Sindh government has decided to launch a crackdown against electricity theft across the province. The provincial government also formed a task force under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Secretary for anti-theft electricity campaign.

According to the notification, the provincial Secretary of Energy, representative of Power Division, Government of Pakistan, Additional IG Police Sindh, Commissioner, DIG (concerned regions), CEO of HESCO/SEPCO and any other co-opted member to be nominated by the convener, will be among the members of the task force.

The task force will be authorized to devise a strategy and an effective mechanism for focused and sustainable campaign/initiative throughout the province against electricity theft by targeting high-loss commercial, agriculture, industrial and domestic connections and non-recovery from defaulters.

The task force will also monitor, supervise and coordinate the operation/initiative undertaken by the divisional/district enforcement committee (DEC), the notification stated.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has launched a crackdown against power theft in the HESCO region. According to the information provided by the HESCO spokesperson on Saturday, during the crackdown, raids were conducted in various areas of region including Hyderabad, Qasimabad, Tatta, Umarkot, Badin, MirpurKhas, Sakrand, Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar, Tando Jam, Chammbar, Kotri, Jamshoro, Noriabad, Sehwan, Bhan Syedabad, Sanghar, Qazi Ahmad, Daulatpur, Saeedabad, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Matiari, and other areas. During the campaign, a total of 4,690 illegal connections were disconnected, while 15 transformers were confiscated besides recovering 50KV illegal transformer from the Kacha area in Tatta, which was being used to run tube well through stolen electricity.