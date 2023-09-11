Monday, September 11, 2023
IG Sindh Police pledges support for sports development

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 11, 2023
LAHORE - Inspector General of Sindh Police, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, affirmed the commitment of the Sindh Police to promote sports and provideample opportunities for youth engagement in healthy activities at all levels. 

His statement came during a meet­ing with a three-member delegation from the Karachi Basketball Associa­tion (KBBA), led by its President Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan, at his office. The delegation also included Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate and Muham­mad Haider Khan. 

In his address, Raja Riffat empha­sized the significance of sports in society, highlighting that in some countries, the prevalence of sports fields correlates with a reduced need for hospitals. He acknowl­edged the rich history of renowned athletes who have been associated with the police force, including luminaries like Fazal Mehmood, Munir Dar, Zakauddin, and others. He announced plans to convene a meeting to revitalize sports activi­ties within the Sindh Police, aiming to rejuvenate playing fields. Fur­thermore, the IG Police committed to organizing the Martyrs Police and Sindh Police Gold Cup basket­ball tournament, responding posi­tively to the delegation’s request. 

During the meeting, the KBBA del­egation provided a comprehensive overview of basketball and shooting ball games in Karachi, highlighting the police’s support for these sports.

