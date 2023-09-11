IG Sindh Police pledges support for sports development

LAHORE - Inspector General of Sindh Police, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, affirmed the commitment of the Sindh Police to promote sports and provideample opportunities for youth engagement in healthy activities at all levels.
His statement came during a meeting with a three-member delegation from the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), led by its President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, at his office. The delegation also included Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate and Muhammad Haider Khan.
In his address, Raja Riffat emphasized the significance of sports in society, highlighting that in some countries, the prevalence of sports fields correlates with a reduced need for hospitals. He acknowledged the rich history of renowned athletes who have been associated with the police force, including luminaries like Fazal Mehmood, Munir Dar, Zakauddin, and others. He announced plans to convene a meeting to revitalize sports activities within the Sindh Police, aiming to rejuvenate playing fields. Furthermore, the IG Police committed to organizing the Martyrs Police and Sindh Police Gold Cup basketball tournament, responding positively to the delegation’s request.
During the meeting, the KBBA delegation provided a comprehensive overview of basketball and shooting ball games in Karachi, highlighting the police’s support for these sports.