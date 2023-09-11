Joe Jonas lends support to estranged wife Sophie Turner in first public statement

LOS ANGELES-Joe Jonas seemingly reacted to the ongoing rumours after announcing divorce from Sophie Turner for the first time at the Jonas Brothers show in Los Angeles. In a video shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Joe spoke to the audience during his performance on stage. He said, “I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys.” Joe and Sophie announced their separation on Saturday, after four years of marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple said, “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain committed to raising our family together. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.” In the wake of their divorce rumours, multiple reports alluded that the pair had their issues with each other, notably Joe being unhappy about his estranged wife’s partying lifestyle, alleged cheating and not being at home for their two children. Sophie, on the other hand, reportedly did not feel supported by the singer on a parental front.