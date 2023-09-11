Monday, September 11, 2023
Karachi man opens fire on toll plaza staff for stopping him

Agencies
September 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - An influential man opened fire on an employee of Karachi Toll Plaza after the latter stopped him from ‘travelling in the wrong direction.’ According to details, a man shot and injured an employee at Lucky Toll Plaza after he was stopped from ‘travelling in the wrong direction.’ In CCTV footage, the employee can be seen stopping a car driver at Toll Plaza. Following an altercation, the man pulled out a pistol from inside the vehicle and shot at the boy indiscriminately. Meanwhile, another staff member of the toll plaza tried to break the quarrel but to no avail. The driver can be seen fleeing from scene after injuring the employee. In a statement, SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao said that a case has been registered against the person and the 25-year-old Abrar, who sustained bullet injuries, was out of danger now. SSP Kemari further said that preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle is registered in the name of Arsalan Baloch, while further probe into the incident was underway.

Agencies

