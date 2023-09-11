King Charles issues final ‘ultimatum’ to Prince Harry for reconciliation

LONDON-King Charles’ relationship with his younger son Prince Harry may be strained, but he is looking to offer him an olive branch to end royal rift.

Rumours emerged last month that the father-son duo is headed for ‘peace talks’ as OK! Magazine cited an insider claiming the monarch has rescheduled his calendar to spare time to meet son in London. Now, a royal insider has claimed that Charles has issued an ultimatum to his younger son if he is willing to call for a truce amid the feud. The source told Bella Magazine that the King “draws the line at public slanging matches.” After exiting the Royal Family in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have publicly slammed the Royals for their alleged discriminatory attitudes towards them. The relationship was further strained when Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which painted his father and brother William in negative light. “The King loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done,” the source said. “He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches.” Of the peace talks, the insider added, “If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details.” Moreover, the source claimed that the palace is working to put out a ‘special programme honouring the new King, with key members of the royal family talking about their love and affection for him.’ However, there have been “strict ban” on “any mention of Meghan and Harry.” Whereas, Prince Harry reportedly has a difficult month ahead of him as the Duke of Sussex’s birthday month, September, marks a string of unforgettable, life-altering events which includes the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana. Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond told the publication that celebrations for the Spare author’s 39th birthday would likely be marred, having to relive the events of Princess Diana and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s deaths. “September is a difficult time for Harry, he lost his mother as the month began, and he lost his grandmother just a week before his birthday last year,” she said. While the Duke of Sussex has carried on his mother’s work in her memory, the royal will reportedly feel the weight of his mother’s passing even more as he continues to surpass her in terms of age. Having died in a 1997 car accident at 36-year-old Prince Harry, as per the expert, will have ‘personal thoughts’ as he nears his forties, a milestone the late royal could not live to see. “So his thoughts and celebrations will always be tempered by those two events.” She added: “Harry carries his mother’s memory in his heart. He has made it crystal clear in his interviews, his documentary series and his book that Diana is always in his thoughts and that her death has had the most profound effect on his life, his mental health and his well being.” “Now, as he approaches a decade (his forties) that she never reached, she will be ever present in his mind. “I’m sure he will have some very personal thoughts for her on his birthday”, the royal expert concluded.