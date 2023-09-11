Monday, September 11, 2023
KP CM grieved over demise of journalist

September 11, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Samin Jan.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He praised the journalistic services of late Samin Jan and said that he always used his skills for the welfare of the people and the province.

