Kundi insists statements of Bilawal, Zardari on delimitations same

KARACHI-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Faisal Karim Kundi has termed the statements of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari on same issue with opposite viewpoints as same.

In a clarification statement on Sunday, the PPP leader said that it was mentioned in the constitution that delimitation would be carried out if the number of constituencies was to be increased.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the process wasn’t a much time-consuming and questioned why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wanted to drag the same till November.

Kundi expressed his suspicion that the general elections schedule might not be held even in December. “You are not giving the election date and are silent. Then what does it mean?” he questioned.

The PPP’s entire party was united and consultations would be held on elections issue during the CEC meeting scheduled to be held in Lahore next week, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Bilawal distanced himself from Zardari’s statement that the ECP was bound to conduct fresh delimitation of constituencies. Taking a differing stance on general elections, Bilawal talking to media in Badin, where he officially kicked off his party’s mass contact campaign, that holding elections within 90 days was a constitutional obligation.

Earlier in the day, Zardari – who is also the PPP co-chairman – had said it was obligatory for the ECP to carry out delimitation after the census.

At the same time, Zardari said that the country’s top electoral body must hold polls according to the constitution – in a marked contrast to Bilawal’s earlier statement in which had demanded announcement of the general election date.