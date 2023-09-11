Monday, September 11, 2023
Lahore Child Festival begins from tomorrow

Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -  Aiming to protect the aca­demic future of our young stars, the Children Library Complex (CLC) will organ­ise a two-day Child Festival in which public and private child students will partici­pate, official sources told APP on Sunday. The festi­val would be organised on September 12-13, they said adding that the event was being held with the collabo­ration of the British Council, Khawarzmi Science Society and Government College University (GCU). Noted educationist Professor Dr. Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori told that various educational and scientific activities on this festival would help strengthen the outlook of our future generation. “Our child students are a symbol of bright future and basis for sustained national de­velopment,” he said adding, the festival would help envi­sion children in the new era of digitalization.



