Monday, September 11, 2023
Large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues in Balochistan

Agencies
September 11, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA   -  A large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across the country. According to details, a joint oper­ation by FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies, Law Enforcement Agencies and others achieved his­toric success against narcotics in Qila Abdullah dis­trict of Balochistan. A total of forty-two targets have been achieved in the operation so far. During the operation, drug production, drug storage facilities and valuable machines were destroyed. A total of 11 people were detained in the large-scale crackdown. Over 500 illegal Afghans were also found involved in this drug smuggling business. Drugs worth millions rupees and prohibited chemical materials used in its manufacture were also seized. The local people wel­comed this action against drug dealers in Qila Abdul­lah and Gulistan and thanked the security agencies.

Agencies

