LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad IGP on contempt plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on a contempt plea registered against him for apprehending Parvez Elahi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter president, in violation of the court orders.

Reportedly, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf issued the bailable arrest warrant for Islamabad’s top cop for his failure to appear after having been served a show-cause notice.

The judge also directed the Islamabad sessions judge to ensure the implementation of the arrest warrant and present the Islamabad IGP before the court on September 18.

In her plea, Qaisara Elahi had requested the high court to initiate contempt proceedings against the Islamabad IGP for defying the high court’s restraining order concerning her husband Parvez Elahi possible arrest.

The former Punjab chief minister was rearrested last month under the MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after being released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Last week, the high court issued a show-cause notice to IG Dr Akbar Khan in connection with Elahi’s detention at Adiala Jail under the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order).

The LHC ordered the Islamabad police chief to appear before the court on September 8. But, he failed to do so.

Parvez Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in connection with illicit monetary gain, amounting to Rs70 million, in development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.