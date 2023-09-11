Lizzo all set toreceive BMAC award for ‘giving space to black women’

LOS ANGELES- Lizzo will be honoured at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala. The rapper will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. According to the statement, BMAC co-founder said, “The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honour Lizzo at this year’s Gala, as she joins a group of trailblazers who has made an immense impact within the music industry and beyond.” BMAC says they praise the commitment of personalities being honoured “who pushed boundaries, amplified voices, and created space for black women.” The Good As Hell singer will be honoured for her “philanthropic work and commitment to social justice,” according to a press statement. The songwriter is well-known for her advocacy for neglected populations and significant social justice.