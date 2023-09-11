LWMC takes steps to control effects of smog

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a series of initiatives to tackle the issue of smog in accordance with the directives of company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din.
Sources said on Sunday that the LWMC enforcement teams were actively engaged throughout the city to address the problem of waste burning.
Over the past 30 days, more than 150 challans had been issued, resulting in fines exceeding Rs 530,000 for those responsible for setting waste on fire. The LWMC had initiated a city-wide crackdown on waste burning, with strict actions being taken against violators.
Furthermore, the enforcement teams of LWMC had begun a comprehensive campaign against illegal burning activities in all towns across the city. Enforcement teams had registered 60 FIRs against individuals involved in waste burning while more than 100 complaints had been registered in different police stations on receiving reports of waste burning in different areas. Babar Sahib Din said that LWMC leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to combat smog. He urged citizens to cooperate with LWMC teams in their mission to protect the city from the adverse effects of smog.