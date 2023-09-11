LWMC takes steps to control effects of smog

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) has launched a series of initiatives to tackle the issue of smog in accordance with the directives of company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din.

Sources said on Sunday that the LWMC enforcement teams were actively engaged throughout the city to address the problem of waste burning.

Over the past 30 days, more than 150 challans had been is­sued, resulting in fines exceed­ing Rs 530,000 for those re­sponsible for setting waste on fire. The LWMC had initiated a city-wide crackdown on waste burning, with strict actions be­ing taken against violators.

Furthermore, the enforce­ment teams of LWMC had be­gun a comprehensive campaign against illegal burning activi­ties in all towns across the city. Enforcement teams had regis­tered 60 FIRs against individu­als involved in waste burning while more than 100 com­plaints had been registered in different police stations on re­ceiving reports of waste burn­ing in different areas. Babar Sa­hib Din said that LWMC leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to combat smog. He urged citi­zens to cooperate with LWMC teams in their mission to pro­tect the city from the adverse effects of smog.