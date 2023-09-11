Malaria and dengue epidemics

In recent days, there have been alarming reports of a significant increase in malaria fever cases across Sindh, Pakistan. The prov­ince has witnessed a staggering 269,000 cases, with 132,000 re­ported in the Hyderabad Division, 66,000 in Mirpur Khas, 48,000 in Larkana, 11,000 in Sukkur, and 5,000 in Benazirabad. Additional­ly, approximately 2,000 cases have been documented in Karachi. Con­currently, dengue fever is rapidly spreading throughout the country, particularly in Rawalpindi, where the number of patients is surging.

This escalating health crisis calls for immediate action from the pro­vincial health departments and lo­cal authorities. Malaria, transmit­ted by mosquitoes, continues to afflict millions worldwide, as evi­denced by the daunting statistics, which estimate 350 to 500 mil­lion infections and 1 to 3 million deaths annually. The root causes of its prevalence are often inter­twined with poverty.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concerns about a potential uptick in malaria and dengue cases due to heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan. Malaria typically presents with symptoms such as a high fever accompanied by chills and severe body aches. Mosquitoes, the perennial foes of humanity, can be effectively com­bated by halting their breeding. Citizens can protect themselves by employing mosquito repellent sprays inside their homes and in­stalling nets on doors and win­dows. It’s crucial to address the is­sue of poor sewage systems, which serve as major breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Therefore, the lo­cal authorities must ensure mos­quito spraying and implement other preventive measures.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.