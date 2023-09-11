Malaria and dengue epidemics

In recent days, there have been alarming reports of a significant increase in malaria fever cases across Sindh, Pakistan. The province has witnessed a staggering 269,000 cases, with 132,000 reported in the Hyderabad Division, 66,000 in Mirpur Khas, 48,000 in Larkana, 11,000 in Sukkur, and 5,000 in Benazirabad. Additionally, approximately 2,000 cases have been documented in Karachi. Concurrently, dengue fever is rapidly spreading throughout the country, particularly in Rawalpindi, where the number of patients is surging.
This escalating health crisis calls for immediate action from the provincial health departments and local authorities. Malaria, transmitted by mosquitoes, continues to afflict millions worldwide, as evidenced by the daunting statistics, which estimate 350 to 500 million infections and 1 to 3 million deaths annually. The root causes of its prevalence are often intertwined with poverty.
The World Health Organisation has expressed concerns about a potential uptick in malaria and dengue cases due to heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan. Malaria typically presents with symptoms such as a high fever accompanied by chills and severe body aches. Mosquitoes, the perennial foes of humanity, can be effectively combated by halting their breeding. Citizens can protect themselves by employing mosquito repellent sprays inside their homes and installing nets on doors and windows. It’s crucial to address the issue of poor sewage systems, which serve as major breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Therefore, the local authorities must ensure mosquito spraying and implement other preventive measures.
AMIN WASTOO,
Hoshab.