A man and his daughter were killed over old enmity in Kalabagh on Sunday.

According to the details, Sajid (24) and his 4-year-old daughter Haniyah were gunned down by his opponents over old enmity. The assailants fled the scene after the incident.

Upon receiving the call, a contingent of police personnel and emergency response teams arrived at the scene. The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police started raids for the arrest of the culprits.