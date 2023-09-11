MDCAT takes place at LUMHS, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD-The highly anticipated Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for MBBS and BDS pro­grams for the session 2023-2024 took place on Sunday at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

A significant number of aspiring medical and dental students from various districts of Sindh participated in the test.

According to the media coordinator to Vice Chan­cellor LUMHS, a total of 13,324 candidates appeared for the MDCAT, competing for 350 seats in the MBBS program, 100 seats in the BDS program and 100 seats for Bilawal Medical College for Boys across 13 districts of Sindh. Among those 7,134 females and 6,190 male candidates appeared in the test.

Vice Chancellor LUMHS Jamshoro, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan visited the arrangements of the test and a medical camp, supervised by senior professors, was set up to address any medical emergencies. Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan in a statement, ex­pressed his satisfaction with the successful execu­tion of the MDCAT session. He praised the arrange­ments of accommodating over 13,324 candidates from 13 districts of Sindh, along with their parents and siblings, and added that the examination was conducted in a peaceful way. He further commend­ed the collective efforts of the university’s faculty members, officers, and staff in ensuring the seam­less completion of the entrance test.