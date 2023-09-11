Mushaal Mullick prods G20 to focus on ending HR abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mush­aal Hussein Mullick has urged the G20 countries to use the op­portunity to force the worst hu­man rights violations in the In­dian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ensure a lasting solution to the Kash­mir dispute. Mushaal, the wife of incarcerated Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Sunday pressed the G20 mem­ber countries, including US, UK, EU, China, France, Russia, Can­ada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Türkiye to play their proactive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute because re­gional peace could not possible without settlement of the issue. She stressed that the interna­tional community should look at the ongoing human rights violations and massacres of in­nocent people instead of look­ing at their trade interests with India. Mushaal demanded that the G-20 countries should make all political and social relations with India subject to the end of ongoing human rights viola­tions in the occupied valley.

“Let’s say you had no G-20 statement, headlines would say G-20 is finished, G-20 could be replaced by blocs like BRICS and G-7. So in a way by having a statement we keep the platform and the organisation alive,” she said. The SAPM said the Indian fascist government crossed all limits of barbarism and state terrorism and the world pow­ers were well-aware of the fact that the occupied valley was turned into a largest open pris­oner and torture cell. She said many of the political figures, human rights defenders and journalists, including Yasim Malik, the Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), prominent political fig­ures Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Fa­rooq Dar and KhurramParvez, the Program Coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and the Chairperson of the Asian Fed­eration Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and IrfanMeraj (journalist/human rights activist) were illegally detained in frivolous, bogus and politically motivated cases. Mushaal said the notorious oc­cupation authorities unleashed a reign of terror and used the rapes of women as the weapon of war, besides committing the worst war crimes. The SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment said that the people of Kashmir had been facing these inhuman treatments for over seven de­cades due to their struggle for the right to self-determination. She recalled that since August 2019, the Indian government alarmingly intensified and con­tinued its repressive policies to hide the world’s worst human rights abuses and war crimes being committed by brutal In­dian forces in the valley.

However, Mushaal said that the Kashmir was a disputed ter­ritory, and this dispute had been acknowledged through the United Nations resolutions but Indian occupation forces were trying to suppress the people through brutalities. She called upon the G20 members to exert pressure on notorious Naren­dara Modi-led supremacist In­dian government to release the Kashmir prisoners and allow the international human rights organizations and international media groups to visit the blood-soaked Kashmir valley freely and independently and permit the people of Jammu and Kash­mir to decide their political fu­ture through a plebiscite under international supervision.