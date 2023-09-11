 No action being taken against any politician in Sindh: Home minister

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brig­adier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Sunday denied allegations of political victim­isaiton in the province, asserting that no action is being taken against any political leader.

The minister’s statement comes amidst heightened political ten­sions in the province after a series of alleged reports began surfacing regarding politicians, particularly from the Pakistan People’s Party, being placed on a stop list and their homes being raided in a bid to un­cover corrupt practices.

Last month, sources said that a PPP politician and former provincial minister, Mukesh Chawla, has been placed on the interim stop list fol­lowing National Accountability Bu­reau’s (NAB) inquiry pertaining to misuse of authority and corruption in a vehicle registration scam.

However, the anti-corruption au­thority was restrained from arresting him after he approached the Sindh High Court against his possible arrest. Chawla’s plea stated that his residence was raided, although there had been no call-up notice issued to him in con­nection with any NAB inquiry.

The sources added that the names of more than 60 government officials close to the PPP have also been in­cluded in the stop list. Additionally, the inquiries were expected to be opened in the anti-graft body’s office in Kara­chi against government officers close to PPP, the sources added. Chawla’s name, as per the sources, was added to the list on NAB’s recommendation and all the names were included in different phases from the first week of August — an act termed as political victimisation in the province.

Commenting on the aforemen­tioned reports about Sindh politi­cians today, Brigadier (retd) Nawaz said only NAB investigations and criminal cases are underway.

“Political victimisation is not being done against anyone in Sindh,” the interim minister told the journalists.

The caretaker home minister also refuted reports of politicians being placed on the stop list. Following al­leged reports of cash being recovered from residences of politicians in the province, the minister clarified that no money has been recovered from anyone’s house and no politicians’ residences have been raided in Sindh.

Earlier this month, fake news re­garding a raid on the residence of PPP’s former federal minister Sha­zia Marri’s house began doing the rounds on social media, with claims of “confiscating Rs97 billion” in cash.

Marri rebutted the fake news and stated that no such raid by any official authority had been conducted. The fake news garnered immense trac­tion after a Lahore-based journalist posted it on his social media account, after which Marri slapped him with a defamation notice under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002 and Section 20 of the Prevention of Elec­tronic