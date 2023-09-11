Monday, September 11, 2023
Over 700 anti-social elements held in Peshawar during Sept

Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Capital city police claimed to have arrested 732 people in various criminal cases and also seized different contrabands during raids in August.

A police spokesman stated that on the directive of Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, the police force also employed human intelligence to ensure citywide peace and eliminate individuals engaged in anti-social activities. He said that coordination with other departments was also enhanced to intensify the crackdown.

The crackdown last month resulted in the registration of 670 cases against people engaged in criminal activities, leading to the arrest of 732 accused. These individuals were found with illegal weapons, including 91 Kalashnikovs, 845 pistols, 16 shotguns, 40 rifles, 11 Kalakovs, two hand grenades, and over 23,000 cartridges. Following due process, all suspects were remanded to Peshawar Central Jail.

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

The spokesman further said that to maintain peace and combat anti-social activities, the Peshawar Police has initiated intelligence-based operations, which include sharing information and conducting joint actions with other departments. These efforts also involve daily information-based search and strike operations to neutralise anti-social elements and thwart their designs.

CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar expressed confidence in the recent crackdown and directed further acceleration of efforts. He emphasised that the operations would enhance citizens’ sense of security while deterring anti-social elements.

