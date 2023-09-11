Pak, Afghan officials meet at Torkham amid border dispute

KHYBER - Pakistan and Afghan authorities met at Torkham border on Sunday as the border closure persisted for the 5th consecutive day here, official sources said.

The Afghan delegation was represented by Af­ghan Customs leader Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoo­bi, along with Qari Meraj and Maulvi Takal. Paki­stan’s delegation was led by Colonel Asim Kiyani, the commandant of Khyber Rifles, accompanied by Lt-Colonel Ahmad Mujtaba, Lt-Colonel Bilal, Lt Colonel Zainul Abideen, and Maj Shahabud Din.

The meeting commenced at noon and lasted for two hours. Both sides expressed their commit­ment to resolving disputes through negotiations and diplomatic discussions. In light of the situ­ation, Afghan officials requested the reopening of the Torkham border, highlighting that the hot weather had caused fresh fruits and vegetables loaded on hundreds of trucks to begin spoiling.

The Afghan officials reported that they were in the process of establishing a new security post and repairing existing ones within Afghan territory. They assured Pakistani counterparts that the new post under construction would not be directed against Pakistan.