Monday, September 11, 2023
Pakistan, China to collaborate in earth and engineering sciences

September 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC), China and the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Sciences and Technology signed MoU to enhance collaborative efforts in earth and engineering sciences.

The agreement was executed by Dr CUI Peng, Director CPJRC, and Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIKI, during an event held at the GIK Institute, Gwadar Pro reported. CPJRC, which operates under the China Academy of Science (CAS )’s Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, is dedicated to fostering cooperation in earth sciences.

GIKI is a prestigious engineering institution in Swabi district of KP province.

The Rector GIKI said that the MoU provides a framework for both institutions to engage in joint research endeavours; secure research funding, and co-organize technical training programs, academic symposia, and international conferences.

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

Dr CUI Peng underscored that this cooperative endeavour will centre its efforts on critical areas such as disaster prevention and mitigation, ecological economy with an emphasis on low carbon development, assessing resource and environment carrying capacity for regional sustainable development, as well as endeavours related to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Advertisement

