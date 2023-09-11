Monday, September 11, 2023
Pakistan rejects holding of illegal polls in Karabakh

Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday said it considered Karabakh as the sovereign territo­ry of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct the so-called elections there by the illegally installed regime was legally and morally reprehensible. “Such an attempt is also a grave vio­lation of the UN Charter and princi­ples of established international law,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch sai.

In response to a query regarding the so-called presidential elections in the territory of Azerbaijan, she said Paki­stan condemned the “so-called elec­tions held in the territories of its Kara­bakh region,” calling it an “extremely provocative step.” She added: “Any at­tempt to conduct so called elections by the illegally installed regime is le­gally and morally reprehensible. Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of es­tablished international law.”

