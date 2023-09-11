Pakistan rejects holding of illegal polls in Karabakh

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it considered Karabakh as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct the so-called elections there by the illegally installed regime was legally and morally reprehensible. “Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch sai.
In response to a query regarding the so-called presidential elections in the territory of Azerbaijan, she said Pakistan condemned the “so-called elections held in the territories of its Karabakh region,” calling it an “extremely provocative step.” She added: “Any attempt to conduct so called elections by the illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible. Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law.”