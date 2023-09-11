Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Pakistan wins European Long Range Championship in UK

Web Desk
11:17 PM | September 11, 2023
National

The Pakistan team has made history by winning European Long Range Championship held at Bisley, UK.

Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez and Colonel Junaid Waqas won silver medals while Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali secured Gold. These are the first ever international medals to be won by Pakistan in international long range event.

It was the maiden appearance of Pakistan in the European Championship to compete with over 80 international shooters from 12 nations in individual matches and 12 teams in team matches.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has felicitated Pakistan's Army Long Range Team for winning European Long Range Championship.

In a statement today, he said we are proud of our military men who participated in the tournament and performed brilliantly. 

