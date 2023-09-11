Monday, September 11, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 11, 2023
“The only way to predict the future is to
have the power to shape it.”
–Eric Hoffer

The Great Siege of Malta was a monumental conflict between the Ottoman Empire and the Knights Hospitaller, a Christian military order. The Ottoman Empire, under Suleiman the Magnificent, sought to capture the strategically important island of Malta in the Mediterranean. The Knights Hospitaller, led by Grand Master Jean Parisot de Valette, successfully defended Malta against the prolonged Ottoman siege. The victory of the Knights Hospitaller was significant as it halted the Ottoman expansion into Western Europe, preserving Christianity and Western influence in the Mediterranean. The Great Siege of Malta showcased the power of naval resistance against one of the most formidable forces of the time.

