‘People of DIK always rendered sacrifices for establishment of peace’

Dera ismail khan - Chairman District Peace Committee (DPC) Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the people of Dera Ismail Khan have always rendered sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to Regional Office of Press Information Department (PID), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Qasuria said that people of the area had always played an active role in upholding the dignity of state institutions.

He said the role of government institutions increases along with the responsibility of media during the difficult situation faced by the country.

He said the people of Dera Ismail Khan salute to the sacrifices of the security forces. The public response from this area in favour of the Pak Army after the May 9 tragedy has once again proved that anti- state elements could never create distance among the people and the security forces of the country, he added.

He appreciated the role of the PID for raising the issues of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nationwide, paying tribute to the Federal Information Ministry for the restoration of PID regional office in Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed the hope that all possible facilities would be extended to local journalists through the PID office.

Earlier on his arrival at PID office, the Chairman DPC was received by In-charge of PID Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.