Persistent rain pushes high-octane Pak-India clash into reserve day

COLOMBO - The eagerly-awaited showdown between Pakistan and India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 has been postponed to the reserve day (Monday), due to persistent rain that led to a waterlogged outfield.
When the heavens opened up, India had charged to a score of 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) securely stationed at the crease. With no possibility of further action on Sunday, Rahul and Kohli will pick up where they left off during India’s first innings on the reserve day, which is today (Monday).
In the earlier stages of the high-stakes Pakistan- India clash, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with a blazing start, amassing an impressive 121-run partnership. The duo dominated Pakistan’s bowling attack, including their formidable pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.
Both Gill and Sharma, who had faced difficulties against this trio in the previous Pakistan-India encounter on September 2, made a remarkable comeback. The pair frustrated the Pakistani bowlers before Shadab Khan finally made a breakthrough in his third over, dismissing Sharma shortly after he notched up his half-century.
Rohit Sharma delighted the spectators with six boundaries and four sixes en route to a brisk 49-ball 56. Meanwhile, Gill, following his captain’s lead, headed back to the pavilion in the following over after being outfoxed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s slower delivery. Gill managed a 52-ball 58 runs, featuring an impressive tally of 10 boundaries.
After losing two quick wickets, star batsmen Virat Kohli and the returning KL Rahul adopted a cautious approach, building an unbeaten 24- run partnership for the third wicket before the rain interrupted the highly anticipated clash. Once the dark clouds dispersed and the rain finally subsided, the umpires conducted several field inspections. Ultimately, they decided against resuming play due to the persistently wet outfield.
Sri Lankan groundsmen made valiant efforts to dry the saturated areas using sponges and fans. However, just when it seemed they had the situation under control, the rain made a comeback, compelling the match to be rescheduled for the reserve day (Monday).