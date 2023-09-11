Monday, September 11, 2023
PM Kakar reiterates govt's commitment to minorities' rights, security

PM Kakar reiterates govt's commitment to minorities' rights, security
7:35 PM | September 11, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, during a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community on Monday, reiterated the government’s commitment to the minorities’ protection and security, acknowledging that they enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued from the PM’s Office, Kakar made it clear that those responsible for the Jaranwala tragedy would not be spared, in order to stop such incidents from happening again.

The interim premier asked the minority leaders to give proposals regarding their issues and problems to the government so that these could be resolved.

According to Kakar, the constitution of Pakistan ensured equal social, religious and political rights to all citizens without any racial, caste, creed and ethnic discrimination.

Kakar also called upon all the segments of society to play their role for the elimination of extremism.

The visiting Christian leaders thanked the caretaker prime minister for visiting Jaranwala and taking immediate measures in the wake of the tragedy.

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George and other relevant authorities were present in the meeting.

National

