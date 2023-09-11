PM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for achieving independence

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his relentless efforts, wisdom and leadership for securing the rights of Muslims of the sub-continent.

In a message on the occa­sion of the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed on September 11, he said, “Today is the 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and on this day the whole nation pays trib­ute to him for achieving rights for Muslims of sub-continent with his untiring efforts, sagac­ity and leadership qualities.” He said without the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam it was not pos­sible to realize the dream of an independent state for Muslims.

The PM said the struggle of Quaid was not only against the scheme of usurping the rights of minorities on the basis of the numerical strength of a major­ity but also for reviving the so­cial, economic, political and civ­ilization identity and a unique way of life of Muslims as a separate nation and to achieve a prominent status for them in the comity of nations. He noted that the life of Quaid-e-Azam was a practical demonstration of golden principles of consti­tutional struggle, political far­sightedness, faith, unity and discipline, adding in the Quaid of Pakistan nobody would have superiority over others on the basis of language, class, reli­gion, or numerical strength.

He said the federal constitu­tion of Pakistan truly repre­sented the 14 points of Quaid-e-Azam, under which every unit of the federation without losing its individual unique­ness had equal opportunity for progress and prosperity. The prime minister stated, “Paki­stan is passing through a dif­ficult time and more than ever we need to follow the prin­ciples of Quaid-e-Azam. There is no better way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam than to follow his golden principles in an ef­fort to create an Islamic wel­fare state.” “We have to shun all our differences and work together day and night for the progress of Pakistan. Let us to­day renew our pledge made to the soul of Quaid-e-Azam that we will move forward with unity, faith and discipline. May Allah elevate the ranks of our Quaid and give us the strength to follow the golden principles set by him,” he concluded.