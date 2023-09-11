PMDC successfully conducts MDCAT exam 2023

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Sunday successfully conducted MDCAT exam 2023 at national and foreign venues.

According to PMDC, MDCAT-2023 was a paper-based exam, held single day at national and international venues through provincial public admitting universities supervised by PM&DC.

President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj stated that student’s bright future is our top priority and PM&DC is working tirelessly to facilitate them.

He apprised that a total 180,534 students from Pakistan appeared in the MDCAT exam. Moreover, a total registered 180,151 candidates appeared in national venues.

He added 382 candidates who appeared at two international centers 185 candidates in Dubai (UAE) and 197 candidates who appeared in Saudia Arabia (KSA).

He elaborated that in the province of Punjab 66,875, in Sindh 40,528, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 46439, in Balochistan 9,230, in Gilgit 926, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,036 and in Islamabad 12,118 candidates appeared in the exams.

He told that MDCAT examination was conducted in 31 cities all over Pakistan to facilitate maximum number of candidates to appear in the exam.

These cities included Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sialkot, DG Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Nawabshah, Swat, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Huripur, Larkana, Mansehra, and Mirpur.

The President PM&DC, himself visited different examination centers in Islamabad to ensure satisfaction of the preparation of the examination. He added that special assistance has also been provided to a few candidates who required help (with special needs or handicaps) to fill out answer sheets.

He said that it is the right of all students to fulfill their wishes and our responsibility is to help them fulfill their dreams.

He informed that to facilitate the candidates a simple examination marking pattern is kept and no negative marking will be done on wrong answers. He said PM&DC staff has worked day and night to make all necessary arrangements to conduct MDCAT.

He said that students have been provided best facility to appear in the exam. He appreciated the Vice Chancellors and examination heads of all public sector medical universities for doing a commendable job to ensure transparency in exams.

He wished all the students and parents good luck in future endeavours saying, “I know it’s an exam of a complete family not just one student, it’s tough to become a doctor as it’s a profession of extreme talent and hard work”.

“I wish all these students add value to the medical profession and the country.”