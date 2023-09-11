PPP in clarifications mode ahead of polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty has fallen into a ‘clarifications mode’ on general elections amid dif­ferent views on polls among the top leaders.

While several second tier PPP lead­ers have conflicting views about the general elections, due to the delimi­tations, the seemingly contradictory statements by PPP chief Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari and PPP Co-Chair­man have created a stir.

Over the weekend, Bila­wal distanced himself from Zardari’s assertion that the Election Commission of Paki­stan was obligated to conduct a fresh delimitation of constit­uencies. Launching the party’s election campaign in Badin, Bi­lawal insisted that holding elec­tions within 90 days was a con­stitutional obligation.

Zardari had previously main­tained that the ECP must con­duct delimitations after the cen­sus, emphasizing adherence to the constitution, which contra­dicted Bilawal’s demand for the announcement of the general election date. Bilawal mentioned that different viewpoints were discussed during the PPP’s Cen­tral Executive Committee meet­ing, with a consensus in favour of holding elections within 90 days, as per the constitution. The PPP chief contended he will listen to Zardari’s directions on family af­fairs but on the political front, he was committed to the PPP CEC decisions. Yesterday, Bila­wal again emphasized that elec­tions mist be held with 90 days after the dissolution of the Na­tional Assembly. He remarked that the PPP’s former allies might be “scared” and “running away from elections.” He added: “I have been telling my allies that if you get scared, you die.”

Speaking at an event in Hy­derabad, he said that the PPP’s former allies in the coalition government ran away from by-elections and local govern­ment elections and were now trying to avoid general elec­tions. The PPP later came up with clarifications saying the top leadership’s statements were not contradictory as they both wanted to follow the Con­stitution. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the Constitution specifies that de­limitation would be necessary if there was an increase in the number of constituencies.

He emphasized that this pro­cess should not be excessive­ly time-consuming and ques­tioned why the ECP was seemingly prolonging it until November. Kundi expressed his suspicion that the general elec­tions might not even occur in December, given the lack of an announced election date. “You are not giving the election date and are silent. Then what does it mean,” he questioned.

Kundi claimed the entire PPP was united on this issue and mentioned that consultations regarding the elections would take place during the PPP CEC meeting scheduled to be held in Lahore the following week. PPP Parliamentarians Secre­tary General Farhatullah Babar also played down the contro­versy. “There is no difference of opinion on policy. But in our party, everyone has a point of view which we respect,” he un­derlined. Political pundits be­lieve the whole episode may be scripted by the PPP to pro­mote Bilawal as a popular lead­er. They insist how the father and son can give contradictory statements when all the party knows who calls the shots.

Bilawal, they maintain, un­derstands the importance of Zardari in the party and had at a number of times called him the brain of the party. The polit­ical observers cite the joining of the coalition government led by the PML-N government by the PPP after the fall of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government last year. “Bilawal joined as the Foreign Minister as decided by Zardari under (then Prime Min­ister) Shehbaz Sharif despite dissenting voices within the party and reluctance of Bilawal too,” said one analyst. The moral of the story is Bilawal could try to win as many votes as possi­ble with his popular stance and Zardari can capitalize when the results are out. Until then, the seemingly contradictory state­ments and soft clarifications can continue to pour in.