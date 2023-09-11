PPP in clarifications mode ahead of polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has fallen into a ‘clarifications mode’ on general elections amid different views on polls among the top leaders.
While several second tier PPP leaders have conflicting views about the general elections, due to the delimitations, the seemingly contradictory statements by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Co-Chairman have created a stir.
Over the weekend, Bilawal distanced himself from Zardari’s assertion that the Election Commission of Pakistan was obligated to conduct a fresh delimitation of constituencies. Launching the party’s election campaign in Badin, Bilawal insisted that holding elections within 90 days was a constitutional obligation.
Zardari had previously maintained that the ECP must conduct delimitations after the census, emphasizing adherence to the constitution, which contradicted Bilawal’s demand for the announcement of the general election date. Bilawal mentioned that different viewpoints were discussed during the PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting, with a consensus in favour of holding elections within 90 days, as per the constitution. The PPP chief contended he will listen to Zardari’s directions on family affairs but on the political front, he was committed to the PPP CEC decisions. Yesterday, Bilawal again emphasized that elections mist be held with 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. He remarked that the PPP’s former allies might be “scared” and “running away from elections.” He added: “I have been telling my allies that if you get scared, you die.”
Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, he said that the PPP’s former allies in the coalition government ran away from by-elections and local government elections and were now trying to avoid general elections. The PPP later came up with clarifications saying the top leadership’s statements were not contradictory as they both wanted to follow the Constitution. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the Constitution specifies that delimitation would be necessary if there was an increase in the number of constituencies.
He emphasized that this process should not be excessively time-consuming and questioned why the ECP was seemingly prolonging it until November. Kundi expressed his suspicion that the general elections might not even occur in December, given the lack of an announced election date. “You are not giving the election date and are silent. Then what does it mean,” he questioned.
Kundi claimed the entire PPP was united on this issue and mentioned that consultations regarding the elections would take place during the PPP CEC meeting scheduled to be held in Lahore the following week. PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar also played down the controversy. “There is no difference of opinion on policy. But in our party, everyone has a point of view which we respect,” he underlined. Political pundits believe the whole episode may be scripted by the PPP to promote Bilawal as a popular leader. They insist how the father and son can give contradictory statements when all the party knows who calls the shots.
Bilawal, they maintain, understands the importance of Zardari in the party and had at a number of times called him the brain of the party. The political observers cite the joining of the coalition government led by the PML-N government by the PPP after the fall of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government last year. “Bilawal joined as the Foreign Minister as decided by Zardari under (then Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif despite dissenting voices within the party and reluctance of Bilawal too,” said one analyst. The moral of the story is Bilawal could try to win as many votes as possible with his popular stance and Zardari can capitalize when the results are out. Until then, the seemingly contradictory statements and soft clarifications can continue to pour in.