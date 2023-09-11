PPP’s former MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang accused of electricity theft in Mepco case

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Authorities at the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have filed a case of electricity theft against former PPP MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang. The case was registered on Sunday fol­lowing an investigation into alleged power theft.

According to the First Infor­mation Report (FIR) 235/23, which was filed at the Bhong police station, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Muhammad Shahid of the Rahimabad di­vision in Sadiqabad, a part of MEPCO, was the complainant in this case. Shahid informed the police that on Septem­ber 9, 2023, a MEPCO (M&S) team from Multan, along with MEPCO Rahimabad employ­ees Line Superintendent (LS) II Kamran Ramzan, Acting LS Shouket Ali, and lineman Ayaz Ahmed, conducted a meter check at farmhouse Nawaz­abad. During the inspection, it was discovered that the accused, Mumtaz Chang, was directly stealing electricity by tapping into the Wapda LT line. At that time, there was a load of 26 KW on the line, re­sulting in an estimated loss of Rs 2 million to MEPCO.

Furthermore, Mumtaz Chang had not paid his tube well bill of Rs 548,326, as per reference No. 29.15645.1498302. As a re­sult, a case against Mumtaz was filed, charging him with electricity theft and dam­aging Wapda installations under section 39A of the Electricity Act, 1910, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2016, 4621FFC-1860. Based on Shahid’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against Chang under section 462-I of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 39-A of The Electricity Act, 1910.