PPP’s former MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang accused of electricity theft in Mepco case

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Authorities at the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have filed a case of electricity theft against former PPP MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang. The case was registered on Sunday following an investigation into alleged power theft.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) 235/23, which was filed at the Bhong police station, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Muhammad Shahid of the Rahimabad division in Sadiqabad, a part of MEPCO, was the complainant in this case. Shahid informed the police that on September 9, 2023, a MEPCO (M&S) team from Multan, along with MEPCO Rahimabad employees Line Superintendent (LS) II Kamran Ramzan, Acting LS Shouket Ali, and lineman Ayaz Ahmed, conducted a meter check at farmhouse Nawazabad. During the inspection, it was discovered that the accused, Mumtaz Chang, was directly stealing electricity by tapping into the Wapda LT line. At that time, there was a load of 26 KW on the line, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 2 million to MEPCO.
Furthermore, Mumtaz Chang had not paid his tube well bill of Rs 548,326, as per reference No. 29.15645.1498302. As a result, a case against Mumtaz was filed, charging him with electricity theft and damaging Wapda installations under section 39A of the Electricity Act, 1910, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2016, 4621FFC-1860. Based on Shahid’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against Chang under section 462-I of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 39-A of The Electricity Act, 1910.