Punjab govt to hand over control of 1,000 schools to NGO

LAHIORE - A six member delegation of Muslim Hands Pakistan met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office here on Sunday.

Chairman Muslim Hands Pak­istan Syed Lakhte Husnain while giving a briefing about welfare activities apprised that the Mus­lim Hands Pakistan was running 117 schools in Punjab while health and welfare projects of education are being run in dif­ferent districts of South Punjab.

Similarly, market based IT skills have been arranged to drive the youth towards self-reliance.18 schools of excel­lence and 35 model schools are being run in Punjab. A decision was made during the meeting to hand over the management of 1,000 schools to the Muslim Hands Pakistan. The CM Moh­sin Naqvi directed Secretary Schools Education to settle rules and regulations with the Muslim Hands Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to give a final shape to the matters re­garding MOU between the Punjab government and Muslim Hands Pakistan within one week. The proposal to hand over the ar­rangements of orphanages and Dar-ul-Amaan to the Muslim Hands Pakistan was reviewed during the meeting. The chief minister highlighted that the quality of education of govern­ment schools would be elevated with the cooperation of private sectors and welfare organisations. He said that a proposal to upgrade emergencies of big hospitals with the cooperation of Muslim Hands Pakistan would also be reviewed.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi assured that the Punjab government would encourage private organ­isations to bring improvements in the education and health sectors. Chairman Muslim Hands Paki­stan Syed Lakhte Husnain said that we are ready to serve the people in collaboration with the Punjab government. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chairman Muslim Hands Paki­stan Syed Lakhte Husnain, Direc­tor Programme Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Javed Gilani, Mian Omer Farooq, Rana Omer and Raja Arsalan Nusrat were also present on the occasion.