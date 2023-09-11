Railways Minister charts plan for revenue boost, safety enhancement

LAHORE - Caretaker Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar is actively pursuing measures to enhance railway revenue, as revealed during his recent visit to the PR headquarters here on Sunday. During the visit, he reviewed the performance of various railway departments, emphasizing the importance of efficient resource utilisation and the completion of projects in the public interest. The minister also stressed the need to prevent track material theft and secure redundant tracks while directing the ministry to compile a progress report on transitioning the railway network to solar energy. In a bid to boost freight revenue, he has instructed measures to be taken. Furthermore, Minister Tarar ordered improvements to the signal system for enhanced safety and called for a plan for the disposal of unusable coaches and locomotives. He expressed his commitment to revitalizing the dignity of the railways and personally ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions to employees. In a significant move, it was decided to upgrade the post of Railway Police Constable to Grade 7, underscoring the importance of safety during travel. The minister pledged swift action in case of train accidents.