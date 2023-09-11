Monday, September 11, 2023
Rain forecast for Islamabad, parts of Punjab

Rain forecast for Islamabad, parts of Punjab
8:50 PM | September 11, 2023
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, wind and thundershower at isolated places in Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

It said hot and humid weather was likely in plains across the country.

The PMD said that according to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

National

