Rs15m NCP goods, drugs, illegal arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police on Monday claimed to have seized non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth Rs15 million here in the limits of Yarik Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, a team from Yarik Police Station recovered NCP goods from a container bearing registration number (TLK-473). The recovered NCP goods included 234 tyres, 605 sacks of plastic bags, 245 packets of ‘Sipari’, 30 green tea bags, and 20 bundles of parachute cloth. Later, the police handed over the recovered NCP goods to the customs authorities.

Meanwhile, the Yarik police, taking action against criminals, also arrested three accused recovering one Kalashnikov along with ammunition, 2146 gram hashish, and 914 gram Ice drug from their possession.

The police arrested the accused of the murder case Mehtab Shah son of Ghulam Rabbani Shah recovering one Kalashnikov along with 15 cartridges from him.