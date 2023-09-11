Monday, September 11, 2023
Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Chitral

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Chitral
Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forc­es killed at least sev­en terrorists during an exchange of fire in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Sunday. The ISPR said on 9 September 2023, fire exchange took place between the se­curity forces and ter­rorists in general area Ursoon, Chitral Dis­trict. “Own troops ef­fectively engaged ter­rorists’ location and after intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed, while an­other six were critical­ly injured”, it added.

The area was sani­tized to eliminate any other terrorists found there. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation by the securi­ty forces and expressed their full support to elim­inate the menace of ter­rorism from the country. The incident came days af­ter the Pakistan Army said it repelled a cross-border attack by a large group of terrorists from Afghani­stan, equipped with the latest weapons targeting two military posts located in the general area of Ka­lash in the Chitral district.

