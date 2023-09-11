Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Chitral

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed at least seven terrorists during an exchange of fire in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Sunday. The ISPR said on 9 September 2023, fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in general area Ursoon, Chitral District. “Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and after intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed, while another six were critically injured”, it added.
The area was sanitized to eliminate any other terrorists found there. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. The incident came days after the Pakistan Army said it repelled a cross-border attack by a large group of terrorists from Afghanistan, equipped with the latest weapons targeting two military posts located in the general area of Kalash in the Chitral district.