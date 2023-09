Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Maqbool Baqir and members of Sindh Cabinet visited mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today.

They laid floral Wreath and offered fateha.

On the occasion, they expressed determination that teachings and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be followed in letter and spirit to take country towards economic stability.