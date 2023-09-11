Six die in Sialkot road accident

SIALKOT - Six people were killed in a traffic accident here at Khanqah Dogran Safdarabad Interchange on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Sharon Gulzar, Chand Javed, Aman Joseph, Zeeshan Iqbal, Adil Aslam and Sahil Shahid. They were residents of Adha Maryam Town area of Sialkot The victims were on their way to Maryamabad. District Governor Lions Club International Faizan Kapur and others have expressed sorrow and grief over the incident. Reverend Father Francis Gulzar, Reverend Father William Basharat, Reverend Father Ashraf Masih Gul, Reverend Father Babar Khushi performed the last rites of the deceased youth at the Catholic Church, Adha St Mary School, Sialkot. Former MPA Amjad Ghori, Francis Sahil, Nasir Nair, Almas Gul, Javed Gul, Amir Waqar, Dr. Rafiq Sylvester, Elder Saber and other political and social leaders participated in the last rites.