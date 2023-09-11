Six die in Sialkot road accident

SIALKOT - Six people were killed in a traffic accident here at Khan­qah Dogran Safdarabad In­terchange on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Sharon Gulzar, Chand Javed, Aman Joseph, Zeeshan Iqbal, Adil Aslam and Sahil Shahid. They were residents of Adha Maryam Town area of Sialkot The victims were on their way to Maryamabad. District Governor Lions Club Inter­national Faizan Kapur and others have expressed sor­row and grief over the inci­dent. Reverend Father Fran­cis Gulzar, Reverend Father William Basharat, Reverend Father Ashraf Masih Gul, Rev­erend Father Babar Khushi performed the last rites of the deceased youth at the Cath­olic Church, Adha St Mary School, Sialkot. Former MPA Amjad Ghori, Francis Sahil, Nasir Nair, Almas Gul, Javed Gul, Amir Waqar, Dr. Rafiq Syl­vester, Elder Saber and other political and social leaders participated in the last rites.